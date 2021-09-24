Jamaica and England will meet in a three-match Netball Series dubbed the ‘Vitality Roses Reunited’ in London in November.

The teams were originally scheduled to play each other in January but that was postponed because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and strict travel restrictions.

The upcoming series will still be subject to CVID-19 travel restrictions, but with measures regarding crowd sizes eased in England, the series will be played in front of a maximum capacity stadium.

The series will begin on 28th November at the Copper Box Arena, before moving on to the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, with consecutive games on 4th and 5th December.

The series will help both teams begin preparations for the next year’s Commonwealth Games, which will take place in Birmingham, England.

Jamaica have not played in an official international competition since the World Netball Cup in 2020.