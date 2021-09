MR ORIAS ADAMS better known as CLADDY and TAH-BIT of Fire Burn and Mt Greenan died on Saturday September 18th at the age of 79. The funeral takes place on Saturday 2nd October at the St. Peters Anglican Church, Mt.Greenan. The body lies at the church from 10:00 a.m. The service begins at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be at the San Souci Cemetery.