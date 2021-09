MR THEOPHILUS JACOBS better known as JAKEY, PONGY and SLIM of Roseau, Sion Hill died on Sunday September 19th at the age of 76. The funeral takes place on Tuesday September 28th at the Kingstown Church of Christ, Kingstown Park. The Body lies at the church from 10:30am. The Service begins at 11:00. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.