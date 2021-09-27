St. Vincent and the Grenadines recorded ninety-one (91) new COVID-19 positive cases; 940 cases now active

St. Vincent and the Grenadines recorded ninety-one (91) new COVID-19 positive cases, from six hundred and two (602) samples processed on Friday September 24th, 2021, resulting in a positivity rate of 15.1%.

The Health Services Sub-Committee of NEMO says one new case was detected on entry screening, and another was detected on exit screen. All other cases are contacts of known positive cases and persons seeking care. Flu clinics have re-commenced operations and have reported forty-nine rapid antigen positive results for Friday September 24th, 2021.

There are currently nineteen patients admitted for COVID-19 at the Argyle Isolation Facility. Eighteen are unvaccinated and one patient is partially vaccinated. Ten patients are admitted to the COVID-19 ward at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital. Nine are unvaccinated and the vaccination status of one patient is awaiting confirmation.

Eleven new recoveries were noted over the reporting period. Nine hundred and forty (940) cases are currently active and seventeen (17) persons with COVID-19 have died. Three thousand three hundred and thirty-eight (3338) cases of COVID-19 and two thousand, three hundred and eighty-one (2381) recoveries have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

In view of the confirmed presence of the Delta, Mu and Gamma variants in the community and the significant increase in the number of new infections, transmission, severe COVID-19 disease and deaths, strict enforcement and compliance with all protocols and by everyone is strongly recommended. The correct and consistent use of masks, avoidance of crowds, physical distancing, proper hand sanitizing and immunization with available vaccines have all been proven to significantly reduce the risk of being infected, getting sick and or dying from the COVID-19 virus.