The Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Donald Neverson, a 41 year old former Businessman of Questelles which occurred about 8:20 p.m. on Saturday, September 25th, in the vicinity of Coreas Lumber Yard.

Police say, according to reports, Neverson had just closed his shop and was on his way home, when he was accosted by two masked men with guns who shot him multiple times about his body.

He died at the scene of the crime.

Neverson’s death marks the 28th homicide for 2021.