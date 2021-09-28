Barbados are set to replace South Africa in the Tri-nation International Netball Series from 10th to 22nd October in Jamaica.

According to reports out of Jamaica, Netball Jamaica (NJ) is now in negotiations with the Barbados Netball Association and confirmation is expected this week.

It is understood that the series will now be dubbed the Caribbean Festival Series.

Barbados are currently ranked 13th in the world and finished 12th at the last Netball World Cup in Liverpool, England in 2019. Barbados also finished 12th at the last Commonwealth Games in 2018.

It is reported that South Africa, ranked fifth in the world, pulled out of the series because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jamaica will be using the series to fine-tune their preparations for next year’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

It has just been reported in Jamaica that the Barbados Netball Association has turned down the invitation to participate in the Tri-Nation Series.