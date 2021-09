Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets with 9 balls remaining in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at Dubai yesterday.

The scores: Rajasthan Royals 164-5 off 20 overs (Captain, Sanju Samson 82, Yashasvi Jaiswal 36, Siddarth Kaul 2-36), Sunrisers Hyderabad 167-3 off 18.3 overs (Jason Roy 60, captain, Kane Williams 51 not out).