A Family Support Programme has been launched here in SVG

The Ministry of Social Development has collaborated with UNICEF to launch a Family Support programme.

The launch, which took place on Monday, followed on the heels of the development of the Family Support Grant and Card payments for 500 beneficiaries plus the Family Life Education Programme to support 1000 participants (comprising 500 on Family Support Grant and 500 displaced families from the Red Zone).

The Ministry says the programme, which will run for three months, was preceded by a training of trainers exercise.

However due to the new health protocols for Covid 19 protocols which allow only 10 persons indoors at a time, only 50% of the Family Life Education programme beneficiaries can be accommodated within 3 months since the original plan had been formulated with the previous Covid 19 protocols of 20 participants indoors at a time.

The sessions will be held at several venues, including the Georgetown Evangelical Church; Wesleyan Holiness Church; Barrouallie Evangelical Church; Layou Miracle Church; Greig Seventh Day Adventist Church; and the North Union Gospel Assembly.

Sessions will also be held at the Stubbs Gospel Hall; Biabou Methodist; Evesham Seventh Day Adventist Church; Mespotamia Gospel Hall; Richland Park Seventh Day Adventist Church; Mespotamia Roman Catholic Church; Boy Scout Headquarters; Church of God of Prophesy Colonaire.