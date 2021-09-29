English Premier League Club, Liverpool inflicted a heavy 5-1 defeat on FC Porto of Portugal yesterday in Portugal to remain top of the Champions League Group B.

Liverpool were superb throughout as they maintained their 100% start in the competition.

Mohamed Salah’s prodded finish set them on their way, and with memories of their 4-1 and 5-0 victories in recent matches fresh in their minds, they delivered a performance brimming with pace, precision and energy.

Sadio Mane extended Liverpool’s lead on the stroke of half-time with a back-post tap in, and wearing black armbands to mourn the death of Roger Hunt, Salah scored his second goal with a clinical finish into the bottom right corner.

Mehdi Taremi’s header briefly gave FC Porto heart, but Roberto Firmino added the fourth goal for Liverpool with goalkeeper, Diogo Costa stranded after woefully charging up the pitch to attempt to clear.

Firmino rounded off a comprehensive victory late on after pouncing on a rebound from Curtis Jones’ volley.

In yesterday’s other Group B match, Luis Suarez scored a stoppage-time penalty as Atletico Madrid beat AC Milan 2-1.