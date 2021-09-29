Local Weather Forecast

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Service says a Tropical Wave is expected to approach the islands tomorrow, with showers and thunderstorm activity increasing across the country towards evening into the night.

The Met Office says occasional showers and thunderstorms could continue on Friday, and residents are advised to be alert in areas prone to flash-flooding or near rivers and streams.

Met officials also say weak unstable conditions could trigger some scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms across St. Vincent and the Grenadines today.

Light to gentle south-easterly wind-flow could become calm at times, gradually increasing to moderate, late tomorrow. Moderate to occasionally fresh breeze can be expected across the islands during Friday night.

There will north-easterly swells in open water; near 1.0 m on the west of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, with slight sea-conditions and up to 1.5 m on the east of the country, with moderate sea-conditions.

Northerly swells propagating from Hurricane Sam could reach the shores of St. Vincent and the Grenadines by tonight, and a slight rise in swell heights may be noticeable by Friday night.