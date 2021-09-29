Paris St-Germain beats Manchester City 2-0

Lionel Messi scored his first goal for Paris St-Germain in stunning fashion as they beat Manchester City 2-0 in an enthralling Champions League Group A match in France yesterday.

Messi, making his fourth appearance for Paris St-Germain since leaving Barcelona, ran from the halfway line before playing a one-two with Kylian Mbappe and leaving goalkeeper, Ederson rooted to the spot with a lovely 20-yard shot.

The roar from the crowd was deafening as Messi, on his return from injury, added one Paris St-Germain goal to the 672 he scored for Barcelona.

Idrissa Gueye gave Paris St-Germain an early lead with an excellent goal into the top corner.

Manchester City had plenty of chances to score in between those goals with Raheem Sterling’s header hitting the bar, and Bernardo Silva striking the woodwork from the rebound with an empty net in front of him.

They also had seven shots on target but could not beat Paris St-Germain’s debutant goalkeeper, Gianluigi Donnarumma.