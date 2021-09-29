Parliament is slated for tomorrow

The Public Service Management Bill is one of eight listed to receive its first reading, during a meeting of Parliament, slated for tomorrow.

The Order Paper also includes four Supplementary Appropriation Bills, as well as the Courts of Justice Fees Bill; the Business Names Registration Bill: and the Janice May MacDonald Pension Declaration Bill.

A Motion for the approval of Supplementary Estimates 2 to 5 of 2021, will also be presented by Minister of Finance, Camillo Gonsalves.

There are also 14 questions listed for oral answers from the Opposition.

Tomorrow’s Meeting of Parliament is scheduled to begin at 10am, at the Assembly Chamber in Kingstown.