Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has called for an end to ongoing conflicts around the world, as the global community battles the Covid 19 Pandemic.

He made the call as he presented a virtual address to the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly on the weekend.

Dr. Gonsalves outlined some disputes which need to be resolved to ensure that attention is given to tackling the Covid 19 pandemic.

The Prime Minister also raised the issue of the exclusion of Taiwan from a number of International organisations.