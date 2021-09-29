Sheriff Tiraspol defeated Real Madrid 2-1

One of the great shocks of the Champions League was played out at the Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain yesterday when the competition’s least experienced club, Sheriff Tiraspol upstaged 13-time European champions, Real Madrid 2-1 in Group D.

Sebastien Thill snatched victory for Sheriff Tiraspol with a stunning final-minute goal which sparked scenes of wild celebration from the Moldovan champions.

Jasurbek Yakhshiboev’s first-half header had given them the lead before Karim Benzema levelled with a penalty.

But Thill’s goal was a worthy way to clinch a historic victory as the midfielder’s half-volley reduced the Real Madrid home crowd to silence as the shot to goal flashed past goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois .

This was not what Real Madrid had planned as the Bernabeu Stadium hosted Champions League football for the first time in 580 days, and shouts of celebration from Sheriff Tiraspol players were the soundtrack to a monumental upset.

Sheriff Tiraspol captain Frank Castaneda said that victory was a “dream come true” and that they are focused on reaching the knockout stage.

Real Madrid dominated every facet of the game with 76% possession and 31 shots, 11 of which were on target.

But Sheriff Tiraspol played with supreme composure, and were ruthless when presented with even a hint of a chance. They scored twice from just three shots to goal.