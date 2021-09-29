St. Vincent and the Grenadines recorded fifty-four new COVID-19 positive cases, from 301 samples processed on Monday September 27th, resulting in a positivity rate of 17.9%.

Two cases were detected on exit screen. All other cases are contacts of known positive cases and persons seeking care. Twenty-four rapid antigen positive results were reported for Monday September 27th.

There are currently twenty-one patients admitted for COVID-19 at the Argyle Isolation Facility. Twenty are unvaccinated and one patient is fully vaccinated. Fourteen patients are admitted to the COVID-19 ward at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital. Eight are unvaccinated, one patient is partially vaccinated and the vaccination status of five patients is awaiting confirmation.

Thirteen new recoveries were noted over the reporting period. Nine hundred and eighty-four (984) cases are currently active and nineteen (19) persons with COVID-19 have died.

Three thousand four hundred and twenty-three (3423) cases of COVID-19 and two thousand, four hundred and twenty (2420) recoveries have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

And, health authorities say, in view of the confirmed presence of the Delta, Mu and Gamma variants in the community and the significant increase in the number of new infections, transmission, severe COVID-19 disease and deaths, strict enforcement and compliance with all protocols by everyone is strongly recommended. The correct and consistent use of masks, avoidance of crowds, physical distancing, proper hand sanitizing and immunization with available vaccines have all been proven to significantly reduce the risk of being infected, getting sick and or dying from the COVID-19 virus.