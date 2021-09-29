The 2021-2022 Sports Calendar of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College has commenced

The 2021-2022 Sports Calendar of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College will start at half past twelve this afternoon with a new look six-a-side Faculty Football Selection Series at the Grounds of the Villa Campus of the College. It will be followed early next month by the French Verandah/National Lotteries Authority Six-a-side Invitational Football Championship.

The competitions restart the College’s Sports Programme which was suspended in December last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ COVID-19 protocols will be strictly adhered to throughout the Tournaments. Each participant is required to submit a copy of a COVID-19 vaccination certificate or a negative COVID-19 test result. Retesting will be conducted midway during the tournament. No spectators will be allowed within the vicinity of the playing area.

The Faculty Football Selection Series is aimed at selecting divisional teams to compete in the French Verandah/National Lotteries Authority Invitational Football Championship which will begin on 11th October. The teams selected will be joined by the Division of Teacher Education for the St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Invitational Football Championship.