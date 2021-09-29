The UWI Seismic Research Centre, SRC, says three lahar signals were observed at La Soufriere Volcano, between Sunday 26th and Monday 27th September.

In its weekly scientific update, the SRC said measurements of the sulphur dioxide (SO2) flux at La Soufrière were carried out by boat off the west coast on 23rd September, with the assistance of the Coast Guard.

Several traverses were completed and yielded an average SO2 flux of 176 tons per day.

The Centre says seismic activity at the volcano has remained low since the tremor associated with the explosion and ash venting on 22 April.

The current activity is consistent with a period of unrest after an eruption, and this can continue for weeks to months.

And, while volcanic activity has been on a decline, there is the continued presence of near surface hot spots, daily seismic activity and persistent degassing.

The SRC says there is a small, but not insignificant, possibility that magmatic activity might re-start, should there be an influx of new magma from depth.

The volcano hazard alert level remains at Yellow.