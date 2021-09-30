85 new COVID-19 positive cases and 2 Covid-19 related deaths were reported here in St.Vincent and the Grenadines

The death toll from Covid 19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines has now climbed to 21, after two persons succumbed to the virus yesterday.

In the latest update, Health officials say the two persons died of COVID-19 pneumonia.

One is a 62-year-old male who tested positive for COVID-19 on September 14th, was admitted to the Argyle Isolation Facility on September 20th, and later transferred to the COVID-19 ward at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital.

The second patient is a 60-year-old male who tested positive for COVID-19 on September 25th, and was admitted to the COVID-19 ward at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital. Both men had underlying conditions and were unvaccinated.

Meanwhile, 85 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from 397 samples processed on Tuesday September 28th, resulting in a positivity rate of 21.4%. All cases are contacts of known positive cases and persons seeking care. Forty-nine rapid antigen positive results were reported for Tuesday September 28th.

There are currently 22 patients admitted for COVID-19 at the Argyle Isolation Facility. Twenty-one 21 are unvaccinated and one patient is fully vaccinated. Fourteen patients are admitted to the COVID-19 ward at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital. Thirteen are unvaccinated and one patient is partially vaccinated.

Sixteen new recoveries were noted over the reporting period. One thousand and fifty-one (1051) cases are currently active and 21 persons with COVID-19 have died. Three thousand five hundred and eight (3508) cases of COVID-19 and two thousand, four hundred and thirty-six (2436) recoveries have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

And, health officials say, in view of the confirmed presence of the Delta, Mu and Gamma variants in the community and the significant increase in the number of new infections, transmission, severe COVID-19 disease and deaths, strict enforcement and compliance with all protocols and recommendations by everyone is strongly recommended.

The correct and consistent use of masks, avoidance of crowds, physical distancing, proper hand sanitizing and immunization with available vaccines have all been proven to significantly reduce the risk of being infected, getting sick and or dying from the COVID-19 virus.