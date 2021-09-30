Bayern Munich defeated Dynamo Kyiv s in the Champions League

Robert Lewandowski scored twice as Bayern Munich made it two wins from two matches in the Champions League group stage with a 5-0 victory over Dynamo Kyiv in Germany yesterday .

Lewandowski netted for the sixth successive Champions League match when he opened the scoring from the penalty spot.

He doubled Bayern Munich’s lead by getting past Dynamo Kyiv’s goalkeeper, Georgiy Bushchan from Thomas Muller’s pass.

Serge Gnabry converted a third goal before Leroy Sane and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting wrapped-up the win.

Bayern Munich have now scored eight goals in their opening two Group E matches.

They sit top of their Group with maximum points. Their next match will be at Benfica who are currently second on four points.