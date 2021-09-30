Manchester United beats Villarreal

Cristiano Ronaldo scored an injury-time winner as Manchester United came from behind to beat Villarreal in an action-packed Champions League Group F match at Manchester, England yesterday.

The repeat of last season’s EUROPA League final, which Villareal won on penalties, looked to be heading for a draw after another disappointing Manchester United performance, but Ronaldo scored from Jesse Lingard’s lay-off to spark jubilant scenes at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Manchester United started brightly, with Bruno Fernandes scooping over the goal and Ronaldo also failing to hit the target with a header in the opening seven minutes.

Villarreal took charge thereafter but could not score in a first half in which they created chance after chance.

Manchester United’s goalkeeper, David de Gea made vital reflex saves to deny Arnaut Danjuma and Paco Alcacer, and also thwarted Yeremi Pino.

Forward, Alcacer should have scored for Villareal when Raphael Varane misjudged the bounce of the ball but Alcacer dragged his shot wide, and Alberto Moreno and Pino both sent their shots over the goal from promising positions.

Villareal broke the deadlock at the start of the second half as Danjuma got in behind and pulled the ball back for Alcacer to convert from close range.

Manchester United found it difficult to make inroads but equalised through Alex Telles’ moment of genius, as he smashed a first-time volley from 20 yards into the bottom corner of the goal.

Ronaldo’s winner means that Manchester United picked up their first win while, in the group’s other tie, Atalanta beat Young Boys 1-0 to go top of the table.