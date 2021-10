Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets with 17 balls remaining in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at Dubai yesterday.

The scores: Rajasthan Royals 149-9 off 20 overs (Evin Lewis 58, Yashasvi Jaiswal 31, Harshall Patel 3-34), Royal Challengers Bangalore 153-3 off 17.1 overs (Glen Maxwell 50 not out, Srikar Bharat 44, Mustafizur Rahman 2-20).