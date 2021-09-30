Teachers will now be classified as front line workers

The Cabinet of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has decided that Teachers will be included in the list of persons determined as front line workers.

The announcement was made by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, during the Round Table Talk Programme last night.

The Prime Minister explained why the decision was taken.

The Prime Minister noted that, apart from the rising number of positive cases there has also been a sharp increase in the number of deaths and the number of young people contracting Covid 19.