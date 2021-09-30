The Black Sands Swim Squad (BSSS) dominated last weekend’s Gallagher SVG National Swimming Championships

The Black Sands Swim Squad (BSSS) dominated last weekend’s Gallagher St Vincent and the Grenadines National Swimming Championships at Shrewsbury Aquatic Centre, Ratho Mill.

Black Sands Swim Squad were responsible for breaking 15 of the 22 records at the Championships.

Individual Championship honours went to Eltonique Leonard in the Girls 9-10; Tyler Robinson in the Boys 9-10; Kathryn Cumberbatch in the Girls 11-12; Matthew Ballah in Boys 11-12; Kennice Greene in the Girls 13-14;

Brandon George in the Boys 13-14; Mya De Freitas in the Girls 15 and over; and Kenale Alleyne in Boys 15 and over.

Prior to the National Championships, Black Sands Swim Squad completed a high intensity training programme, and Head Coach Kyle Dougan said that the results were a great demonstration of what athletes could achieve when they put in the hard work in training.