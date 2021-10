Desmond Hillocks is celebrating today, after emerging as the latest winner in the Island Numbers Lotto Game of the National Lotteries Authority.

Hillocks, a resident of Paul’s Avenue collected the winning cheque of 110-thousand dollars from the National Lotteries Authority yesterday.

Mr. Hillocks chose the winning numbers of 1, 2, 5, 8, 29, for the draw on Tuesday September 21

Delivering remarks at yesterday’s presentation ceremony, he said was grateful for the financial blessing.