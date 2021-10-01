Extensive repair work to be carried out on the Bequia Community High School

Minister of Education Curtis King said extensive repair work is to be carried out on the Bequia Community High School.

He made the disclosure, as he responded to a question from the Leader of the Opposition, Dr. Godwin Friday, during the sitting of Parliament yesterday, in relation to the extent of work to be carried out on the school.

Minister King highlighted several areas where repair work will be carried out, noting that the school yard will be upgraded and a security booth constructed.

Minister King also explained that arrangements are being made for classes to be held at temporary locations.