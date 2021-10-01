Face to Face teaching heavily depends on the level of vaccination among teachers

Minister of Education Curtis King said the safe re-opening of Schools for face to face teaching and learning would be dependent mainly on the level of vaccination among the nation’s Teachers.

He made the point, during a Ministerial statement in Parliament yesterday.

The Ministry of Education has announced that it will be implementing a phased re-opening of schools from October 4, in light of the recent surge in case of Covid 19 locally.

Minister King appealed to all stakeholders to take the Covid 19 vaccine to ensure that the school environment is safe.