Local Weather Forecast

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Service says Hurricane Sam is moving further away from the Eastern Caribbean, allowing wind speeds to gradually begin to increase across St Vincent and the Grenadines from tonight.

However, cloudy skies, scattered showers and thunderstorm activity will continue today as low-level instability affects the islands.

Residents and motorists in areas prone to flooding and landslides and near rivers and streams should exercise caution.

The Met officials say a tropical wave will approach the islands on Saturday and additional showers accompanied by thunderstorms are forecast.

Moderate to fresh east south easterly trades will increase tomorrow, with higher gusts likely near showers. Seas are currently slight to moderate in open waters with swells peaking up to 0.5m on the western coasts and ranging between 1.5 -1.8m on the eastern coasts.

Today and tomorrow swell heights could rise as wind speeds increase across the area. Therefore, small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution. In addition, slight dust haze concentrations are expected today, increasing in intensity ahead of the wave tomorrow.