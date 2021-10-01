Teachers Division Combined outplayed Technical Warriors 7-2 in the St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Faculty Selection Football Championship at the College Campus at Villa yesterday afternoon.

Forward, Antonio Rodney was outstanding. He scored 6 of the goals for Teachers Division Combined.

Rodney was also the star of yesterday’s second match for Teachers Division Combined scoring 4 of the goals in his team’s 6-1 victory over the Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies Strike Force.

Six Never Quarantine defeated Technical Rev It 2-0, and also won by default from Technical Warriors.

Yesterday’s fifth match between Technical Rev It and the Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies ended in a 1-1 draw.

There will be no matches today.