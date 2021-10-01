The 2021/22 Hunting Season has been prohibited

The Ministry of Agriculture Forestry and Fisheries has announced a moratorium on the 2021/22 Hunting Season.

The Open Season for Hunters was scheduled to run from October 1st 2021 to January 31st 2022 for reptiles and mammals; and October 1st 2021 to February 28th 2022 for Birds.

A release from the Ministry says the recent explosive eruption of La Soufriere Volcano has had a devastating impact on the Forest in the Northern one third of the island. This has impacted on the ecosystem services provided by the forest. One of these services is the provision of habitat for protected and partially protected wildlife including mammals, reptiles and birds.

The Ministry says the explosive eruption which deposited millions of cubic meters of ash on the island, disrupted the availability of food and shelter for animals.

The staff of the Forestry Department said their observations and information received had shown that there is a reduced number of wildlife species.

In light of these concerns, there will be a moratorium on the hunting season for 2021-2022

The Forestry Department is appealing to persons to comply with this moratorium or temporary prohibition to ensure that the animals are there for future seasons. The Department said there will be constant monitoring for hunting activities and also for the populations of hunted species of mammals, reptiles and birds.