Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 wickets with 2 balls remaining yesterday to keep alive their chances of reaching the play-off in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in Dubai.

The win took Kolkata Knight Riders to 12 points with one match to play. Their net run rate didn’t jump by much, but it is the best among all the contenders for fourth place, which means that a win in their final match will see them through in all likelihood.

The final scores yesterday: Sunrisers Hyderabad 115-8 off 20 overs, Kolkata Knight Riders 119-4 off 19.4 overs.