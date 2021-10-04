Manchester City and Liverpool draw

Kevin de Bruyne’s deflected late equaliser earned Manchester City a draw against Liverpool in their English Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool yesterday after a moment of genius by Mohamed Salah looked to have earned Liverpool victory.

Liverpool led when Sadio Mane’ benefitted from more Salah brilliance to apply a clinical finish after 59 minutes.

Their lead lasted just 10 minutes until Phil Foden took a pass from Gabriel Jesus and scored from a low, angled finish.

Anfield Stadium exploded in joy after 76 minutes when Salah worked his way beyond a succession of Manchester City defenders to power home a stunning shot. But Manchester City secured the draw when De Bruyne’s shot took a deflection off Joel Matip to beat goalkeeper, Alisson with nine minutes left.

The draw leaves Liverpool on a point behind Chelsea, with Manchester City a point further back in third place.