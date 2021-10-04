Rennes beats Paris St-Germain’s 2-0

Paris St-Germain’s 100% start in France’s Ligue 1 was ended by Rennes who won 2-0 yesterday.

Rennes scored two quick goals either side of half-time through Gatetan Laborde and Flavien Tait.

Paris St-Germain did not have a single shot on target, despite Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe all starting.

The defeat is PSG’s first in Ligue 1 since April, when they were beaten by last season’s eventual champions Lille.

Rennes opened the scoring in the 44th minute when Laborde converted from Kamaldeen Sulemana’s superb cross.

Tait added a second soon after the restart with a sweeping finish into the bottom corner.

After slicing an effort high over the bar in the first half, Mbappe thought he had pulled a goal back for Paris St-Germain midway in the second half, but it was ruled offside by the video assistant referee (VAR).

The result leaves Paris St-Germain top of Ligue 1 on 24 points, six points clear of Lens, while Rennes move up to seventh.