Schools have virtually opened but will use several models

Students throughout St. Vincent and the Grenadines are attending school virtually from today as the Ministry of Education has implemented a phased reopening of schools, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ministry says the reopening will use several models:

Online/Virtual Learning at all schools – October 04 – 15, 2021

Blended Learning (Online and Onsite) – Commencing October 18, 2021

A date will be determined for full Onsite Engagement for all schools in consultation with the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment

Minister of Education, Curtis King says the decisions regarding the resumption of classes have been influenced by the increased cases of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Minister King says the Ministry will be involved in the monitoring of Educators and he is calling for their full cooperation during this challenging period.

The Ministry is urging the Education Stakeholders to work collectively in adhering to the existing protocols to combat the crippling effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines will continue to implement measures to ensure that quality teaching is provided to the students.

The assurance came from Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves while speaking on Radio yesterday.