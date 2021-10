The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) beat Punjab Kings (PBK) by 6 runs in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in Sharjah yesterday, and became the third team after Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals to secure a place in the playoffs.

The final scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore 164-7 off 20 overs (Glenn Maxwell 57, Devdutt Padikkal 40; Moises Henriques 3-12), Punjab Kings 158-6 off 20 overs (Mayank Agarwal 57, Lukesh Rahul 39, Yuzvendra Chahal 3-29.