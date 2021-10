Tom Brady became the NFL’s leading passer as he helped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 19-17 victory over his former team, the New England Patriots on Sunday.

The 44-year-old quarterback got the 68 yards he needed to pass the 80,358-yard milestone set by Drew Brees.

In all, Brady completed 22 of 43 passes for 269 yards in the match.

There was late drama as New England Patriots almost took the lead with 55 seconds left only for Nick Folk’s 56-yard field goal to rebound off the post.