Barcelona Women beat Arsenal women 4-1

Arsenal Women lost for the first time since February beaten 4-1 by Barcelona Women in their Women’s Champions League Group C opening match yesterday in Spain.

The first goal was scored by Mariona Caldentey in the 31st minute from a rebound from an Asisat Oshoala shot. In the 42nd minute, Oshoala ran down the right wing and squared a pass for Alexia Putellas to convert the second goal. Oshoala then scored the third goal herself in the 47th minute from a sublime Caldentey through ball.

Frida Maanum bundled in a consolation goal for Arsenal Women in the 74th minute, before Lieke Martens chipped in the fourth goal for Barcelona Women in the 84th minute.

Putellas should have made it 5-1 deep into stoppage time but her penalty was saved by goalkeeper, Manuela Zinsberger.

In yesterday’s other Group C match, Hoffenheim beat Koge 5-0.