Former West Indies all-rounder, Marlon Samuels will contest charges brought against him

Former West Indies all-rounder, Marlon Samuels will contest recent charges made against him under the ICC anti-corruption code.

On behalf of the Emirates Cricket Board, the International Cricket Council (ICC) charged Samuels on four counts of breaching the Anti-corruption Code when he took part in the Emirates Ten/10 league in 2019.

Samuels (40), who retired from cricket last year, faces charges of failing to disclose the receipt of any gift, payment, hospitality or other benefit that was made or given in circumstances that could bring the Participant or the sport of cricket into disrepute; failing to disclose receipt of hospitality valued at US$750 or more; and failing to cooperate with the official investigation; obstructing or delaying the investigation by concealing information that may have been relevant to the investigation.

Samuels had 14 days to contest the charges, has hired legal representation, and has informed the ICC of his intent to contest the allegations brought against him.