Mumbai Indians thrashes the Rajasthan Royals

Champions, Mumbai Indians kept their hopes of reaching the Indian Premier League (IPL) play-offs alive with an eight-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in Sharja yesterday.

Fast bowler, Nathan Coulter-Nile (4-14) and medium pacer, Jimmy Neesham (3-12) were the outstanding bowlers as Rajasthan Royals were restricted to 90-9 off 20 overs.

Ishan Kishan then scored 50 off 25 balls as Mumbai Indians reached the target in just 8.2 overs.

The final scores: Rajasthan Royals 90-9 off 20 overs, Mumbai Indians 94-2 off 8.2 overs.

Five-time winners, Mumbai Indias will take fourth spot if they beat Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday and Rajasthan Royals beat Kolkata Knight Riders tomorrow.

Rajasthan Royals drop to seventh in the table, and while a top-four spot is not mathematically impossible, their far inferior run-rate all-but-ends their hopes of qualification.

Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore are guaranteed places in the play-offs.