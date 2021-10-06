Portugal defeated Argentina in the final

Winger, Pany Varela was the outstanding player in the FIFA Futsal World Cup in Lithuania last weekend. He scored two goals for Portugal as they beat defending champions, Argentina 2-1 in the final.

Varela put Portugal in the lead with a goal in the 15th minute just after Argentina’s Cristian Borruto was sent off.

At half time, Argentina trailed 0-1 against the team which previously had the best finish of third in 2000.

Varela scored his second goal in the 28th minute to put Portugal within reaching distance of the title. Angel Claudino’s goal got Argentina back on track to make it 2-1, but that was as far they got.

Brazil beat Kazakhstan 4-2 to finish third in the Championship.