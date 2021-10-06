The Queen’s Baton Relay for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games will start tomorrow

The Queen’s Baton Relay for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games will start its 269-day journey through all nations and territories of the Commonwealth tomorrow at Buckingham Palace, London and will return to England in July next year.

The Baton will arrive in St Vincent and the Grenadines on 19th May, 2022 and spend two days in the country.

It will spend between two and four days in each of the 72 nations and territories of the Commonwealth, cover approximately 90,000 miles with over 7,500 Baton bearers having a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to carry it.

Over the course of the Relay, the Baton is set to spend Christmas Eve in the Seychelles, will bring in the New Year in the Maldives and will be in Jamaica over the Easter weekend.

The Baton will arrive in St Vincent and the Grenadines from St Lucia and leave the country for Bermuda.

During each visit, nations and territories will host events and activities that showcase stories from Baton bearers, athletes, and young people who are striving for change in their communities, and will showcase a project that addresses at least one of the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The Baton’s journey will conclude at the Birmingham 2022 Opening Ceremony where the final Baton bearer will return the Baton to Queen Elizabeth II, head of the Commonwealth.