Twenty-eight (28) new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in St.Vincent and the Grenadines

Twenty-eight (28) new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from one hundred and sixty-two (162) samples processed on Sunday October 3 rd, 2021, resulting in a positivity of 17.3 percent.

Four (4) cases were detected on exit screening. All other cases are contacts of known positive cases and persons seeking care. There are currently twenty-one (21) patients admitted for COVID-19 at the Argyle Isolation Facility.

Nineteen (19) are unvaccinated and two (2) patients are fully vaccinated. Thirty-two (32) patients are admitted to the COVID-19 wards at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital.

Thirty-one (31) are unvaccinated and one (1) patient is partially vaccinated. Three (3) new recoveries were noted over the reporting period. One thousand and three hundred and four (1304) cases are currently active and thirty-three (33) persons with COVID-19 have died.

Three thousand eight hundred and sixty-six (3866) cases of COVID-19 and two thousand, five hundred and twenty-nine (2529) recoveries have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

In view of the confirmed presence of the Delta, Mu and Gamma variants in the community and the significant increase in the number of new infections, transmission, severe COVID-19 disease and deaths, strict enforcement and compliance with all protocols and recommendations by everyone is strongly recommended. The correct and consistent use of masks, avoidance of crowds, physical distancing, proper hand sanitizing and immunization with available vaccines have all been proven to significantly reduce the risk of being infected, getting sick and or dying from the COVID-19 virus.

