Chicago Sky eliminated top-seeded, Connecticut Sun from the Women’s NBA by beating them 79-69 last night to clinch their semi-finals series 3-1 and earn a place in the Finals.

It will be the second appearance in the Finals for Chicago Sky after they beat Phoenix Mercury for the 2014 Title.

This season, Chicago Sky won their two home games in the series after splitting the first two in Connecticut, and beat Connecticut Suns 5-2 overall.

Sixth-seeded, Chicago Sky will meet the winner of the other semi-final series between second-seeded, La Vegas Aces and fifth-seeded, Phoenix Mercury. That series is headed to a decisive fifth game tomorrow.