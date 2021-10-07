Gas Emissions from the La Soufriere Volcano continues to decline

There continues to be a decline in the level of gas emissions from La Soufriere Volcano.

The UWI Seismic Research Centre, SRC, says measurements of the sulphur dioxide (SO2) flux at the volcano were carried out by boat off the west coast on October 1st, with the assistance of the coast guard.

Several traverses were completed and yielded an average SO2 flux of 100 tons per day.

The SRC says seismic activity at La Soufrière, has continued to decrease since the tremor associated with the explosion and ash venting on 22 April.

The current activity is consistent with a period of unrest after an eruption, and this can continue for weeks to months. And, while volcanic activity has been on a decline, there is the continued presence of near surface hot spots, daily seismic activity and persistent degassing.

No lahar signals have been observed since 27 September.

There is a small, but not insignificant, possibility that magmatic activity might re-start, should there be an influx of new magma from depth.

The volcano alert level remains at Yellow.