Local Weather Forecast

An approaching tropical wave is expected to begin affecting the islands by tonight, with an upper level trough expected to provide support to this wave

The local Met Office says this trough increases the chance of moderate to heavy showers and thunderstorm activity across the islands.

Instability trailing the wave could generate showers into the weekend as favourable upper level conditions are expected to continue and this could aid in rapid cloud development.

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Service says it will continue to monitor and provide the necessary updates.

Wind speeds are expected to decrease today, and increase tomorrow, before decreasing again on Saturday. Seas will generally be slight to moderate in open waters with swells peaking up to 1.0m on the western coasts and ranging between 2.0m-2.5m on the eastern coasts.

Small craft operators and sea-bathers should continue to exercise caution for above normal sea swells and occasional gusty winds. In addition, varying concentrations of Sahara dust haze will be visible across the islands, gradually thinning around Saturday.