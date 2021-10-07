Sam Curran suffers injury; is now ruled out of IPL and men’s T20 World Cup

England’s left-arm, medium pacer, Sam Curran has been ruled out of the ongoing IPL and the upcoming men’s T20 World Cup with a lower-back injury. His brother Tom Curran, a fast bowler has been drafted into the England squad as his replacement, and left-arm, medium pacer, Reece Topley has also been added to the squad as travelling reserve. Sam Curran is expected to return to England in the next couple of days.

The Currans are currently in the United Arab Emirates for the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL). Sam who is playing for Chennai Super Kings, complained of back pain after the match against Rajasthan Royals last Saturday. He did not bat, and his four overs in the match cost 55 runs. It was only his second match in the past three weeks.