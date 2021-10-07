Spain defeated Italy 2-1

Italy’s world-record 37-game unbeaten run came to an end yesterday as Spain beat them 2-1 in an enthralling encounter at the San Siro, Milan Italy to reach the UEFA Nations League final.

Albeit in UEFA’s secondary tournament, Spain got a measure of revenge for their EURO 2020 semi-final penalty shootout defeat by eventual winners Italy at Wembley, London.

Ferran Torres scored Spain’s goals from two Mikel Oyarzabal crosses to send Spain to Sunday’s final against either Belgium or France.

Italy were already second best, and 1-0 down, when captain, Leonardo Bonucci was sent off for two bookings, the second for an elbow on Sergio Busquets.

Italy looked dead and buried until Lorenzo Pellegrini’s late goal after a wonderful Federico Chiesa run on a counter-attack, but the Italians could not find an equaliser.

Midfielder, Pablo Gavira, commonly known as Gavi made his debut for Spain to become the youngest ever international at 17 years and 62 days old. It was the fourth time he was starting in a match in his professional career.