Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 4 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at Abu Dhabi yesterday.

The result put an end to Royal Challengers Bangalore’s chances of finishing in the top two. It was the third win for Sunrisers Hyderabad but they have been eliminated from the IPL.

Yesterday, Royal Challengers Bangalore required 13 runs off the last over bowled by fast bowler, Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Abraham Benjamin de Villiers. The first ball was wide of the off-stump. No run. He made 1 run off the second ball and 12 runs were required off 4 balls. The third ball was a full toss which de Villiers hit straight to the sweeper on the off-side but refused to take the available single. He slammed the fourth ball for six. No run off the fifth ball. 4 runs required off the final ball, 1 run scored. De Villiers finished on 19 not out. Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 4 runs.

The final scores: Sunrisers Hyderabad 141-7 off 20 overs, Royal Challengers Bangalore 137-7 off 20 overs.