The Family Support Grant Psycho-Social Support training has been postponed

The Family Support Grant Psycho-Social Support training, organised by the Ministry of Social Development has been postponed with effect from today.

The Ministry says the postponement is due to the continued rise in COVID-19 cases across the various communities where the programme is being conducted.

It said it is anticipated that the programme will resume on Monday 25th October at the various locations where the programme is being conducted. The Psycho-Social Support training is a collaborative initiative of the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, through the Ministry of Social Development, and UNICEF, as part of the Family Support Grant.