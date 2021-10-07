The Government continues to tackle fiscal challenges

Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Camillo Gonsalves said the Government is continuing to tackle the fiscal challenges occasioned by the Covid 19 Pandemic and the explosive eruption of La Soufriere Volcano.

He gave the assurance, during the Let’s Get down to Business programme, hosted by the Chamber of industry and Commerce this week.

Minister Gonsalves said the challenges resulted in a contraction of the economy last year.

Minister Gonsalves said the Government was hoping for an improvement this year.