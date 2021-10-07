The SVG/Cuba Friendship Society expresses solidarity with the relatives of persons who were killed in the Cubana Airways  Disaster of 1976

The SVG/Cuba Friendship Society has expressed solidarity with the relatives of persons who were killed in the Cubana Airways Disaster of 1976.

In a release issued yesterday, on the anniversary of the Disaster, the organisation expressed abhorrence not just at the deed, but that the perpetrators were allowed to go unpunished.

On October 6th 1976, Cubana Airways flight# 455, which had just left Barbados’ Seawell Airport ( as it was then called) bound for Havana with stops en route in Kingston, Jamaica and Santiago de Cuba, plunged into the sea, just off the west coast of Barbados.

The plane had only minutes before taken off, when a bomb planted on board exploded, and although the pilot tried to return to the airport, it crashed into the sea killing all 73 persons aboard.

The SVG/Cuba Friendship Society reiterated its rejection of terrorism and violence and noted that to date the relatives of the victims who perished in the Cubana Disaster have never been compensated.

The organisation called for an end to hostility towards Cuba on the part of the US government, as manifested in the embargo, and repeated its call for normalisation of relations between both countries.